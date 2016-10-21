Just when Chrissy Teigen thought she was out, mommy-shamers have pulled her back in.
The Lip Sync Battle co-host announced earlier this month that she was taking a break from Twitter in response to negative feedback from online trolls. Her tweets are still protected, but she couldn't resist coming out of the woodwork this week to defend her parenting skills.
A Twitter user took the model to task for the way she was holding her 6-month-old daughter, Luna, in a recent photo.
"This is not how a baby is held," the judgey tweet read.
And then it was on.
"Really because that's how I'm fucking holding her," Teigen fired back, according to Mashable.
"Photos are literally split-second moments in time that evolve," she continued. "I despise mommy-shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy-shamers."
Though fans were quick to leap to Teigen's defense, the troll wouldn't let the matter drop.
"Nothing grinds my tits like a person holding a baby inappropriately!" a follow-up tweet read. "I almost grew up deformed coz i dislocated my arm for 2 days as a baby! I don't give a crap where that baby popped out from! Do not hold a baby like a handbag!"
Teigen's final word on the matter? "Please, do shut up."
