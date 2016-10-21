Attention, Fashion Nerds: Opening Ceremony Just Brought Back Its 1st Piece Ever

When you think about where all the cool kids shop, Opening Ceremony immediately comes to mind. This reputation is recognized at every level, from its consumers all the way up to the Cooper Hewitt Museum, where designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim received its National Design Award for fashion last evening. The duo was just coming off another big celebration with H&M, but that doesn't mean they weren't going to fête this hugely deserved honor. And to commemorate the occasion, Leon and Lim are bringing back the first item they ever designed: the original diamond hoodie from 2002.
Hoodies have seen a major comeback in fashion recently, but Leon and Lim were on to the trend almost 15 years ago — a time marked by streaky highlights, low-rise boot-cut denim, and baby tees (it pains us to say a few of those things are coming back, too). Back when it was introduced in 2002, though, Opening Ceremony's diamond hoodie was quickly adopted as a cult item by kids all over New York — many of whom still wear it today.
Its influence reached beyond streetwear, however: Karl Lagerfeld donned this simple, graphic piece in a V magazine spread, and artist Olivier Mosset used the design as the inspiration for his 2009 work Hoodie. But the fact that the diamond hoodie feels just as relevant today is a testament to the very design talents that the duo was recognized for last night.
Now you'll be able to scoop up one of these throwback hoodies for yourself: They're available in super-limited quantities at Opening Ceremony's boutiques in New York and Los Angeles, as well as online, and retail for $95 each.
Between this nostalgic drop and the upcoming release of the H&M x Kenzo collaboration, it's a pretty huge moment for these two. If you want to get in on this moment of fashion history, you'll have to be on your toes: Get yours before they all sell out for good.
Opening Ceremony Classic Diamond Hoodie, $95, available at Opening Ceremony.
