The latest funny thing to think about Donald Trump doing is giving book reports. What a wacky scenario to imagine Donald Trump doing. Remember, this is a person who last night said that he wouldn't necessarily accept the results of the upcoming election. He has a history of inciting violence against people he doesn't like at rallies. He also seems to really dislike women.
Ok, so here's a bunch of tweets about him giving book reports despite having not read the book.
"Anne Frank, Disgusting! And she was captured. I like people who weren't captured. She's no hero." #TrumpBookReports— Marshall (@stlgotswagga) October 20, 2016
Are You There God? It's Me Margaret & I've got blood coming out of my wherever. #TrumpBookReports— Laura King (@KinglaKing) October 20, 2016
The Gatsby? Not that great. Believe me. I'll make Gatsby great again. #TrumpBookReports— Saahil Arora (@UniverseDota) October 20, 2016
Folks, we're gonna be so good at catching white whales. So good. So many whales. I know more than the captains#TrumpBookReports— Franzke & LA (@FranzkeLA) October 20, 2016
DUNE: House Atreides just doesn't win anymore! Harkonnen is a much stronger leader than Crooked Kwisatz Haderach. SAND! #TrumpBookReports— Lich King 💀 Michel (@TheLincoln) October 20, 2016
Who cares about a man who's invisible? You know who's invisible? Losers. I'm tremendous. No one is more visible. #TrumpBookReports— elliott holt (@elliottholt) October 20, 2016
No Country for Old Men. Crooked Hillary would like that! I'll make this country all about old men, bigly. Believe me. #TrumpBookReports— Electric Literature (@ElectricLit) October 20, 2016
"This book was a disaster. Could've solved the mystery myself. Nancy Drew? Not very attractive. Too nosy. Probably ISIS." #TrumpBookReports— Ira Madison III (@ira) October 20, 2016