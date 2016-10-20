The One Dress You'll Be Seeing Chrissy Teigen In Constantly

You know that moment when you realize that a new buy is slated to become the most versatile, season-transcending, closet-revolutionizing garment? It's pretty damn euphoric. It's the sort of epiphany that makes you immediately deem the rest of your closet irrelevant. Because why else would you ever have use for your existing clothing now that (fill-in-the-blank piece) has entered your life? Chrissy Teigen is well acquainted with that feeling, too.



Teigen wore this black, asymmetrically hemmed dress from The Row while out in New York earlier this week. She's so enamored by the loose-cut dress, she was compelled to Instagram a shot of herself wearing it, accompanied by a love-letter caption to which we can definitely relate.



She details how she plans to style the dress in cooler temps and do a DIY hem job when it's swampy out. Oh, and then she includes a plea for the dress' creators to make it in other hues, which is all we ever want when we find something we never want to stop wearing. Hopefully Mary-Kate and Ashley are listening, Chrissy.



Finding an item you simply can't imagine taking off may be the best possible outcome of any purchase. We're looking forward to seeing how Teigen ends up wearing her beloved, Olsens-designed LBD, again and again (and again).

