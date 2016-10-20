When Jonas, now 27, was a teen, he did what many teenage boys do: He found a way to watch porn. A lot of porn. The singer slipped up by using his family's home address to gain access to sites — which is how his parents came to be the unwitting recipients of some X-rated postcards.



"I would use my address to log into the websites, and I did this for seven days straight," he told the magazine. "A month later — and by the way, my dad was a pastor at the time — for a week or two straight there was a postcard with a naked woman on it saying, 'Come join us again Joe' or 'We really miss you' or 'You naughty boy. Come visit us again.'"