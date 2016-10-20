Joe Jonas broke bad a long time ago. Though he famously rocked a purity ring pretty well through his teen years, the singer has become very open about his sex life. Today he gladly doles out details about things like losing his virginity, the size of his penis, and the nature of his boners.
But in a new interview with Notion magazine, the DNCE singer shared some details about his sexuality from way back when he and his brothers maintained a squeaky-clean image. And what he had to say is actually hilarious.
When Jonas, now 27, was a teen, he did what many teenage boys do: He found a way to watch porn. A lot of porn. The singer slipped up by using his family's home address to gain access to sites — which is how his parents came to be the unwitting recipients of some X-rated postcards.
"I would use my address to log into the websites, and I did this for seven days straight," he told the magazine. "A month later — and by the way, my dad was a pastor at the time — for a week or two straight there was a postcard with a naked woman on it saying, 'Come join us again Joe' or 'We really miss you' or 'You naughty boy. Come visit us again.'"
It's not clear whether Joe's parents ever figured out it was their eldest son's fault, or how they may have punished him. Either way, the cat's out of the bag now. And we bet his parents are too busy laughing to be miffed about it.
To read the rest of the interview — in which Joe talks about growing up under the pressure to be perfect, and how that shaped the man he is today — you can purchase the new issue of Notion here.
