Yesterday, Joe Jonas announced how that he lost his virginity to a celebrity named "Ashley." He shared this fact with all of Reddit during an Ask Me Anything session to promote DNCE's new song, "Body Moves." All the commenters couldn't believe that the 27-year-old pop star was so open about his first time, mostly because big celebrities never give good dirt to during AMAs, but also because of what he did after next.
He straight up encouraged the commenters to google "Ashley" to figure out exactly who it is. It only took a few clicks for them to realize it was none other than Twilight star Ashley Greene. Now, Greene is ready to share her response to Jonas after his oversharing.
On her Instagram page, the 29-year-old shared an image with only three words sending a cryptic (but also pretty obvious) message to her ex: "Class is timeless."
Indeed it is, Greene.
The two performers first started dating in 2010, when Jonas was 20 and Greene was 22. That also happens to be around the same time that Jonas stopped being seen with the chastity ring that he and his brothers were so famous for wearing. The couple split in 2011 and I don't see them reuniting anytime soon.
