Can Everyone Chill About Joe Jonas’s Music Video?

It's worth noting, however, that while Jonas's Camp Rock and purity-ring past has been evoked, his shift to music with more sexual vibes is being hailed as intriguing, not "slutty." When female pop stars like Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears were looking to go from the middle school set to more adult sounds (and costumes), they were promptly labeled bad examples. Joe Jonas is simply allowed to (slowly) grow up.