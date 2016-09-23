Fact: When a woman turns 30, she can do whatever the fuck she wants. To be sure, a woman can do just about anything just about anytime she wants. The patriarchy, of course, would disagree. And Joe Jonas might as well.
In a Facebook Live interview to promote Marriot Rewards, Joe Jonas executed a flawless impression of an utter dunce. An interview card gives the prompt: Picture yourself five years from now — where will you be? Joe says he'd like to be making music.
"I would hope I'm still doing this," he says. Demi shares the sentiment; she wants to keep working. Because that's something she can do. The dunce, however, interjects:
"I thought you were going to say children," he says.
Demi replies quickly: "No. No. Not in five years. More like 10, 15. If I have babies."
If she has babies at all. That's the funny thing, Joe. Women aren't beholden to any schedule or plan. Women can have babies. Women can not have babies.
Sing it with me (to the tune of Demi Lovato's "Confident"):
What's wrong with being
What's wrong with being
What's wrong with being
Autonomous
Nothing at all, folks. Nothing at all.
Watch the full interview below. (Hellogiggles.)
Demi Lovato and DNCE poolside at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California - September 22, 2016 (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/zEoDYJiqcc— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) September 23, 2016
