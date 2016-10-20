Avocado Toast Is So 2015 — Now It's All About Avocado Lipstick

Avocado toast: We know it, we love it, we’ve been eating it religiously for the past year. But if you think it's the most delicious thing to ever cross your lips, you’re wrong. Makeup brand Laqa & Co. just introduced a new lipstick collection that’s loaded with avo — but it's not a gimmick. This stuff is seriously good.
True, the concept of adding avocado oil to beauty products isn't new. But what's exciting about this formula is that each lippie contains a whopping 12% of it. (In case you were wondering, that's way higher than some other lipsticks on the market touting the ingredient, according to Ron Robinson, cosmetic chemist and founder of BeautyStat.)
And while sometimes, in order to make a product truly moisturizing (think: lip balms), you have to sacrifice pigment payoff, you definitely don't have to with these. The range will be available in nine creamy, highly saturated colors, from deep plum to ladybug red to punched-up nude. (But, surprisingly, not green.) Oh, and its vanilla scent makes it almost good enough to eat.
Each AvoLip lipstick retails for $22 — a price we think is well worth the soft lips come winter — but if it seems steep, let's be real: We knew the guac was extra.
