You can tell a lot about someone by what they search online. What you Google can reveal your interests, the questions you'd be embarrassed to ask another human being, and your hopes for the future.
"People also tell Google things — a lot of things — that they may not admit to others," wrote Stuart A. Gabriel and Seth Stephens-Davidowitz in this weekend's New York Times op-ed about election search trends.
Your search history is, in many ways, like a much more abbreviated form of a journal, where you record your thoughts and questions about what's happening in the world around you. And that's true for your own personal history as well as that of the larger population. So what does this "journal" look like over the course of one of the most bizarre and scary elections in U.S. history? We reached out to Google to find out. Its team of search-trend analysts pulled data about the most searched terms and topics at different moments during campaign season.
Click through to see what we found. Then, go to the Google Election Trends site to see more issues people are interested in as we lead up to Election Day. You might even be able to make some predictions of your own.
