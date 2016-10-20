Story from Celebrity Beauty

Twitter Turned Trump's "Bad Hombres" Remark Into A Genius Hair Meme

Michael Hafford
Twitter exploded multiple times during Wednesday night's debate. There was the "No, you're a puppet" exchange, the reclaiming of the intended insult "Nasty Woman," and then, of course, Trump's "bad hombres" remark, which reinforced his hateful rhetoric toward minorities generally and Latinos specifically.

Twitter took the "hombres" gaffe in two ways. One was, unsurprisingly, outrage. The second was to have some fun. Case in point: capitalizing on Trump's mispronunciation of hombres as ombrés. Everyone quickly agreed that there were plenty of bad ombrés in America, indeed. And the tweets came pouring in.

Hillary, Shaq, shimmy us out.
