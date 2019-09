"I accept his apology. I hope the American people will accept it, as well," Melania Trump told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday.When it came to those allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, which the GOP nominee has vehemently denied, Melania Trump said the accusers "don't have any facts.""I believe my husband," she said in the interview. "This was all organized by the opposition."Trump echoed that approach in the debate on Wednesday, claiming the stories have been "largely debunked" and are "all fiction." He blamed Clinton and her "very sleazy campaign" for planting the stories.Clinton fired back, calling out Trump for belittling of accusers and offensive comments he's made about women and their appearances, as well as other groups."It’s not just about women," she said. "He never apologizes or says he’s sorry for anything.”