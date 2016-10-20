NY1 just leaked another Trump tape — but one of a very different variety. In a November 12, 2008 interview, the presidential candidate praised both Hillary and Bill Clinton.
"I think Bill Clinton was a great president," he said. "Look at what happened during the Clinton years. I mean, we had no war, the economy was doing great, everybody was happy. A lot of people hated him because they were jealous as hell."
This stands in stark contrast to his frequent criticism of Bill Clinton in attempt to discredit Hillary.
He also had some kind words about his opponent herself. "I think she is going to go down at a minimum as a great senator. I think she is a great wife to a president," he said.
But Trump's said contradictory things about a lot of topics, so this isn't too surprising.
"I think Bill Clinton was a great president," he said. "Look at what happened during the Clinton years. I mean, we had no war, the economy was doing great, everybody was happy. A lot of people hated him because they were jealous as hell."
This stands in stark contrast to his frequent criticism of Bill Clinton in attempt to discredit Hillary.
He also had some kind words about his opponent herself. "I think she is going to go down at a minimum as a great senator. I think she is a great wife to a president," he said.
But Trump's said contradictory things about a lot of topics, so this isn't too surprising.
Advertisement