Donald Trump Holds Press Conference With Bill Clinton's Accusers

In a shocking and unprecedented move, Donald Trump appeared at a press conference alongside women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, just 90 minutes before his second debate with Hillary Clinton.
The GOP nominee was accompanied by Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, and Paula Jones. Each woman made a short statement supporting Trump and repeated the accusations they have made against the former president.
"Mr. Trump may have said some bad words, but Bill Clinton raped me and Hillary Clinton threatened me. I don’t think there’s any comparison," Broaddrick told the reporters during the press conference, which was also broadcast by the Trump campaign on Facebook Live.
Broaddrick says that Bill Clinton raped her in 1978. Clinton has denied the allegations; criminal charges were never filed.
The women were joined by Kathy Shelton, who has criticized Hillary Clinton for serving as the attorney for a man charged with raping her when she was 12 years old. The man, who was 41, eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. Shelton has said that the now-Democratic nominee "ruined" her life.
The press conference comes as Trump continues to deal with the fallout from the revelation of a 2005 recording that captured him making incredibly lewd comments about women and bragging about making unwanted sexual advances. A growing number of Republican lawmakers have pulled their support from the nominee in response to the tape.
The businessman said the press conference was part of his "debate prep." The women will also be present at the debate hall, The New York Times reported.
The Clinton campaign called the appearance an "act of desperation" and said in a statement that the candidate is prepared to handle whatever Trump "throws her way."
The GOP nominee was accompanied by Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, and Paula Jones. Each woman made a short statement supporting Trump and repeated the accusations they have made against the former president.
"Mr. Trump may have said some bad words, but Bill Clinton raped me and Hillary Clinton threatened me. I don’t think there’s any comparison," Broaddrick told the reporters during the press conference, which was also broadcast by the Trump campaign on Facebook Live.
Broaddrick says that Bill Clinton raped her in 1978. Clinton has denied the allegations; criminal charges were never filed.
The women were joined by Kathy Shelton, who has criticized Hillary Clinton for serving as the attorney for a man charged with raping her when she was 12 years old. The man, who was 41, eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. Shelton has said that the now-Democratic nominee "ruined" her life.
The press conference comes as Trump continues to deal with the fallout from the revelation of a 2005 recording that captured him making incredibly lewd comments about women and bragging about making unwanted sexual advances. A growing number of Republican lawmakers have pulled their support from the nominee in response to the tape.
The businessman said the press conference was part of his "debate prep." The women will also be present at the debate hall, The New York Times reported.
The Clinton campaign called the appearance an "act of desperation" and said in a statement that the candidate is prepared to handle whatever Trump "throws her way."
Advertisement
Statement from @jmpalmieri on Trump's latest act of desperation pic.twitter.com/DWsARCJQzq— Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) October 10, 2016
Refinery29 has partnered with more than 50 of the country's biggest women's media brands and political nonprofit Rock The Vote to register 100,000 women to vote. Become a voter today by signing up with #OurVoteCounts below.
Advertisement