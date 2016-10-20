What Do Models Actually Like About Social Media?

Though this generation of models still needs to take a good photo and have a fierce runway walk to make it to the big leagues, social media has clearly redefined the job description. Putting the "super" in supermodel now seems to require a certain number of followers and, from the models’ perspectives, a little less privacy. “There are definitely a lot more eyes on you because of that,” Baldwin told us. “But I think it’s also beneficial: It’s become a tool for us to be able to showcase our personalities, and to be able to showcase what our lives are aside from our modeling careers.”



But social media isn't the only thing that differentiates the '90s models from the new wave, according to Smalls. "It was about a muse: They would fit the collection to the girl, not the other way around," she said. Still, we’ll continue to get personal with the models on their platforms because, as Baldwin notes, the appetite is basically insatiable: “It’s never enough for people these days. They all want more, more, more, more, more.” In our defense, these models' off-duty is so cool — can you really blame us?