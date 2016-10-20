The film iteration of Fifty Shades Darker, based on the second novel in E.L. James' book series, is coming to a theater near you next year. And to make sure you're prepared, sex toy company Lovehoney is releasing a line inspired by the upcoming movie.
Since the company previously launched a line of sex toys tied to the release of the first film, it's only fair that the sequel gets its own line, too.
The new collection, which will be available online at Lovehoney's website, includes everything from vibrators and anal beads to more BDSM-esque toys, like wrist cuffs, floggers, and riding crops. The line contains 26 toys in total, ensuring that there'll be something for everyone. And it may delight die-hard fans to know that each toy from the collection is mentioned at some point in the book, according to Elite Daily.
While we may not love the way Fifty Shades portrays kink and BDSM, we encourage you to enjoy these items in the context of safe, consensual sex. Because hey, we're all for expanding our sex toy collections.
Click ahead to see a few toys from Lovehoney's new Fifty Shades Darker collection. They aren't available for purchase just yet, so prices aren't listed — but we promise these are worth an early sneak peek.
