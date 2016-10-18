Surprise: It looks like another Bachelor couple is stalling on making it down the aisle.
Season 12 Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have hit a snag in their wedding planning, the couple told E! on Sunday. The problem: they can't decide where to exchange nuptials.
"We're trying to figure out where it's going to be first," Jordan told E! at Mohegan Sun's 20th Anniversary Celebration. "We have family in California, family in Dallas..."
JoJo told E! the couple isn't worried. Instead, they're just taking it easy together Dallas.
"We're just enjoying being together right now," JoJo said.
The pair claims they're fine, but love post-reality TV isn't always peachy. Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have opened up about going into couples counseling for the post-Bachelor slump.
