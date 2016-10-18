Emma Stone's Impression Of Britney Spears Is Perfect

Emma Stone is a mixed bag. The girl can act, sing, dance, and even perform magic tricks (really). As part of her Vogue cover, the Crazy Stupid Love actress participated in the magazine's signature "73 Questions" video franchise, where she shows off all of those talents with ease. She even dresses up her dog, Wren, in a yellow dog rain coat. It's adorable.
Though, the best part is her surprisingly awesome impersonation of a certain songstress. Stone chose Britney Spears and went all out as she belts a few lines from Britney Spears' iconic single, "...Baby One More Time." It starts at 6:50, and it's perfect. Ariana Grande better watch out, because Stone might be the next great Spears' impersonator of our time.
In the video, Stone also reveals what her La La Land co-star, Ryan Gosling, is really like off-screen ("blood-thirsty") and her two favorite foods ("french fries and brussels sprouts"). This time, unfortunately, there was no more mention of Paris Hilton and her wild antics. In addition to being the new authority on Spear impressions, she is quickly becoming a top contender for celebrity best friend.
Watch the interview below.
Though, the best part is her surprisingly awesome impersonation of a certain songstress. Stone chose Britney Spears and went all out as she belts a few lines from Britney Spears' iconic single, "...Baby One More Time." It starts at 6:50, and it's perfect. Ariana Grande better watch out, because Stone might be the next great Spears' impersonator of our time.
In the video, Stone also reveals what her La La Land co-star, Ryan Gosling, is really like off-screen ("blood-thirsty") and her two favorite foods ("french fries and brussels sprouts"). This time, unfortunately, there was no more mention of Paris Hilton and her wild antics. In addition to being the new authority on Spear impressions, she is quickly becoming a top contender for celebrity best friend.
Watch the interview below.
Advertisement