From Crazy Stupid Love to Gangster Squad, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have the best on-screen chemistry, which is why we're so excited to see them together again in La La Land. And according to Gosling, they love each other in real life as well — as friends and colleagues, at least.
"We made two films together and now three, and so you know it's great to work with people you know," Gosling told E! News when asked what he loves about his co-star. "I think it brings the best out of them because you know one another, and you are able to help each other in a way that you can't if you're strangers."
"We made two films together and now three, and so you know it's great to work with people you know," Gosling told E! News when asked what he loves about his co-star. "I think it brings the best out of them because you know one another, and you are able to help each other in a way that you can't if you're strangers."
Advertisement
He also provided another reason he's a fan of Stone in a Q&A after the movie's screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. "I like working with Emma because I think she's secretly Canadian," he said. Fair enough.
When asked the same question, Stone also had great things to say about her on-screen love interest as well. "He's a fantastic actor and it's just so much fun to work with him and that's kind of all there is to it, really," she said.
When asked the same question, Stone also had great things to say about her on-screen love interest as well. "He's a fantastic actor and it's just so much fun to work with him and that's kind of all there is to it, really," she said.
In La La Land, the two play an actress and musician who fall in love. Stone has said she loves the story because it's optimistic and innocent in an age of cynicism. Luckily, we get to see the magic happen between them ourselves on December 2.
Advertisement