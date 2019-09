From Crazy Stupid Love to Gangster Squad, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have the best on-screen chemistry , which is why we're so excited to see them together again in La La Land . And according to Gosling, they love each other in real life as well — as friends and colleagues, at least."We made two films together and now three, and so you know it's great to work with people you know," Gosling told E! News when asked what he loves about his co-star. "I think it brings the best out of them because you know one another, and you are able to help each other in a way that you can't if you're strangers."