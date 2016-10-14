Emma Stone is on the cover of Vogue's November issue, and her interview, much like her career on the big screen, spanned from hilarious to dead-serious.
Stone revealed that at 17, when getting into a college rager seemed like a pretty big deal to us, she was partying with Paris Hilton. Her experience, however, does not sound all that different from your typical campus antics.
While she a house party of Hilton's, the La La Land actress recalls seeing someone throwing up in a closet. She found it confusing above all else. "I don’t remember who it was, but I was like, ‘Do you think that’s a bathroom? Or is the line too long?" she said.
The magazine also asked the actress about the persistent pay gap between men and women in Hollywood.
"I’ve been lucky enough to have equal pay to my male co-stars," she replied at first before correcting herself: "Not 'lucky.'"
Stone admitted that it's a particularly difficult subject to discuss.
"Our industry ebbs and flows in a way that’s like, 'How much are you bringing into the box office?' 'How much are you the draw or is the other person the draw?'" she explained. "I felt uncomfortable talking to my agent or lawyer about it because I was like, 'Do people want to see me as much as they want to see Steve Carell?' It’s a weird conversation to have because it’s trying to see oneself from the outside."
But that's no excuse for unequal pay, she said. "It’s insane," as far as she's concerned. "There’s no excuse for it anymore."
