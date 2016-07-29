Paris Hilton Is Worried She'll Be Targeted By ISIS

With ISIS claiming responsibility for a wave of recent attacks around the world, many are worried about whom the group might target next. Paris Hilton isn't exactly the first person we were concerned about. She, however, believes she could be next on the list.
Hilton told the Spanish paper Diario de Ibiza that she thinks she might be particularly vulnerable as a celebrity.
"What’s happening is horrible. The recent attacks in Nice and Germany are terrible," she said, according to The Daily Mail. "It’s something that disgusts and worries me. I travel a lot and I get frightened when I think about things like this. I’m constantly moving around from one country to another, and I’m a famous person who could be a definite target for an attack and that is something that sometimes terrifies me."
She's not letting that fear stop her from going about her business, though. Hilton refuses to hire bodyguards, because she wants to lead as normal a life as possible.
It doesn't seem like that should be so difficult. Since she left the reality TV world, Hilton has started an unlikely career as a DJ on the Spanish island of Ibiza. And, of course, she's working on a new documentary about herself, because she's Paris Hilton.
