Is The World Ready For Another Paris Hilton Documentary?

Buckle your seatbelt, world. Paris Hilton is working on yet another documentary about herself.
In 2008 the hotel heiress starred in Paris Not France, a 68-minute documentary which Variety said "provided zero evidence that there’s anything truly interesting beneath the overexposed, heavily marketed surface she frets about being trapped by."
Undeterred by that assessment, Hilton is gearing up for round 2. The Hollywood Reporter notes that she's set to appear and produce in an "unflinching, authorized" documentary about her life.
"Paris Hilton is a modern day-Marilyn Monroe — beautiful, iconized, world famous, shaped by mass media, and misunderstood," directors Don Argott and Sheena Joyce said at Cannes. "We are thrilled to work with Paris to explore her complicated relationship with the public, the press, and the politics that shape our perception of a modern celebrity."
The film will presumably tackle Hilton's DJ career and her relationship with former assistant Kim Kardashian, who has of course gone on to be a superstar in the years since Paris Not France.
Do we need this film? Eh, not really. Will we watch it anyway? Maybe.
