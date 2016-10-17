Dorothy's Ruby Red Slippers Now Have A Kickstarter Campaign

Dorothy's ruby red slippers have lost their sparkle. The iconic shoes from The Wizard of Oz, now almost 80 years old, have a home at The American History Museum, but no longer look like the slippers everyone remembers. That's why the museum launched a Kickstarter campaign on Monday in order to raise money to restore the shoes to their former glory — and it's already earned $15,000.
"In 1979, an anonymous gift brought Dorothy's Ruby Slippers to the National Museum of American History," the description begins. "They need immediate conservation care and a new, state-of-the-art display case, in order to slow their deterioration and protect them from environmental harm." This isn't a one-and-done deal. According to museum preservation services manager Richard Barden, it will involve up to twelve different materials, including cotton and steel.
The campaign is using the hashtag #KeepThemRuby in order to raise awareness, and it's quickly taken over social media.
"In 1979, an anonymous gift brought Dorothy's Ruby Slippers to the National Museum of American History," the description begins. "They need immediate conservation care and a new, state-of-the-art display case, in order to slow their deterioration and protect them from environmental harm." This isn't a one-and-done deal. According to museum preservation services manager Richard Barden, it will involve up to twelve different materials, including cotton and steel.
The campaign is using the hashtag #KeepThemRuby in order to raise awareness, and it's quickly taken over social media.
Advertisement
Today @amhistorymuseum launches #KeepThemRuby campaign to restore Dorothy's slippers. In just a few hrs, $6k raised!https://t.co/i7NdJBbBMo pic.twitter.com/yTngexlHSS— Mike Carter-Conneen (@ABC7Mike) October 17, 2016
“People are really invested in these objects," said museum entertainment curator Ryan Lintelman, according to WJLA. "They love to feel that feeling of ownership about some of these things that are so beloved and speak to our shared history."
Those who donate are eligible for perks like tote bags, t-shirts, and replica ruby slippers, but the real deal won't be ready for at least another year. The process involves studying microscopic images of the shoes and using a specialized vacuum to attach up to thousands of sequins. But diehard Wizard of Oz fans will know that it's worth it. In total the campaign needs $300,000. Donate over here!
Those who donate are eligible for perks like tote bags, t-shirts, and replica ruby slippers, but the real deal won't be ready for at least another year. The process involves studying microscopic images of the shoes and using a specialized vacuum to attach up to thousands of sequins. But diehard Wizard of Oz fans will know that it's worth it. In total the campaign needs $300,000. Donate over here!
Advertisement