Angelina Jolie Seen Out With Kids For The First Time Since Split

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are definitely over, and it continues to break our hearts (sorry, Jennifer Aniston stans). For the first time since the couple announced their split, Jolie was seen out with their children in Malibu. Entertainment Tonight reports that the actress was visiting a rental house, presumably scoping out a place to move with the kids.
Apparently Jolie wasn't wearing any shoes (Justin Bieber, what a trendsetter!), which is no surprise, since she had just been seen walking on the beach with her children (Pax, 12, Shiloh, 10, Zahara, 11, twins Knox and Vivienne, 8). Jolie's older brother, James Haven, along with her security guards and nannies, all joined her on the excursion. Maddox, 15, was notably absent.
As of recent reports, it appears that Jolie will retain sole custody of the children, which explains why they were in tow for the real estate hunt. Pitt, as ET reports, has agreed to drug and alcohol tests in addition to individual counseling as he continues fighting for joint custody of the children. Jolie and Pitt have come to a temporary custody agreement for now, which is in effect until October 20, a source close to the negotiations told ET.
