200 People Walk Out On Amy Schumer For Making Anti-Trump Jokes

If there's one thing all Americans can agree on right now, it's that this ridiculous election is, unfortunately, ripe with comedic fodder. Or, so we thought. Evidently the 200 audience members who walked out of Amy Schumer's stand-up show on Sunday night disagree.
The politically minded Schumer, the first female comedian to ever perform at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, is a Hillary Clinton supporter — and, unsurprisingly, a critic of Donald Trump. Schumer mocked and bashed the Republican candidate, bringing up the recent slew of sexual assault allegations made against him — spurring droves of Trump supporters in the crowd of 10,000 to boo loudly and some to walk out in the middle of the show.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Schumer joked, "You know what I love? A famous guy that will just take me furniture shopping and just straight-up grab my pussy." While skewering Trump for his alleged sexual assaults on women, Schumer asked fellow survivors in the crowd to stand up, according to the Tampa Bay Times, creating a seriously powerful moment during her routine. Schumer also asked a Trump supporter to join her on stage, where she questioned his decision to vote for the candidate. "Do you worry he’ll be impulsive and get us in a lot of fucking trouble we can’t get out of?” she asked, firing up his supporters.
Fans took to Twitter to defend and praise Schumer while criticizing those who walked out. As one person put it poignantly, "200 out of 8,500 walked on that Amy Schumer show. 2-3% which=the same amount of Trump supporters that are willing to listen to a woman speak." On Monday, Schumer tweeted out the aforementioned Tampa Bay Times review of the show, captioning it "All love Tampa."
We're still wondering about the real scandal here: that there is apparently a sizable cross-section of people who love Amy Schumer and Donald Trump.
200 out of 8,500 walked on that Amy Schumer show. 2-3% which=the same amount of Trump supporters that are willing to listen to a woman speak— Greg Behrens (@gregularcomedy) October 17, 2016
Amy Schumer asked all sexual assault survivors to stand up in audience and people left. Powerful moment & DISGUSTED at the walkouts. pic.twitter.com/Alkl92X2Us— Marshal Knight (@Marshal_Knight) October 17, 2016
Love @amyschumer so much more after show tonight. Embarrassed by "neighbors " who walked out over political ignorance— Ashley Wilson (@luckylemur) October 17, 2016
Have Trump fans even heard Amy Schumer before? They're really surprised and outraged she lampooned him?— Fred Sanford (@uglyauntesther) October 17, 2016
