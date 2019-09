200 People Walk Out On Amy Schumer For Making Anti-Trump Jokes

If there's one thing all Americans can agree on right now, it's that this ridiculous election is, unfortunately, ripe with comedic fodder. Or, so we thought. Evidently the 200 audience members who walked out of Amy Schumer' s stand-up show on Sunday night disagree.The politically minded Schumer, the first female comedian to ever perform at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, is a Hillary Clinton supporter — and, unsurprisingly, a critic of Donald Trump. Schumer mocked and bashed the Republican candidate, bringing up the recent slew of sexual assault allegations made against him — spurring droves of Trump supporters in the crowd of 10,000 to boo loudly and some to walk out in the middle of the show.