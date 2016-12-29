Tutorial eyebrows de parte de my bro @bangbang0703 #kaş #degisim #bu #farkli #bir #güzel #güzellik #anne #kadin #kadinca #gün #sharpfade #guyshair #barbersinctv #barbershopconnect #thebarberpost #Fresh #barberlessons #national_barbers_association #national_fade_league #picoftheday #nastybarbers #latino #hairfashion #1 #fashionista #nevergiveup #oneandonly #repost #picturesoftheday @barbersinctv @barbershopconnect @thebarberpost @national_barbers_association @guyshair @tutorialesvideos @barber.clips @videosinspirationsx
In the world of beauty, there's a fine line between engrossing and just gross. In fact, let's revise that: The line doesn't exist. The more gross the process, the more we want to watch. Popping a pimple? We're riveted. Getting your septum pierced? We'll clear our calendars. The latest kind-of-icky-but-mostly-mesmerizing videos that have us transfixed are of eyebrow grooming.
Below, feast your eyes on five videos of that showcase truly exquisite brow grooming. Watch these experts tidy nose hairs and turn out-of-control brows into perfectly neat arches. Is it strange? Maybe, but we're betting you won't be able to look away.
