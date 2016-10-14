Here's Why You Might Want To Buy This Kind Of iPhone 7

If you've waited to get an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, that might be a good thing. This week, Apple made it possible to order a SIM-free, unlocked version of the phone online.
Buying a phone that's SIM-free means that it doesn't ship with a SIM card and isn't tied to a carrier plan (i.e. you aren't bound to a contract from Sprint or Verizon). The downside of this, and something that might initially deter you from buying an unlocked phone, is that you have to pay the entire $649 (for the 32GB iPhone 7) or $769 (for the iPhone 7 Plus) up front. If you opt for a carrier plan, you have the option to break down those fees into monthly payments of $32.41 or $37.41, which are easier to stomach.
But, are you a big international traveler? Or, are you planning on giving an iPhone as a gift for your dad's birthday or the holidays? If your answer to any of those questions is yes — or even, maybe — then consider opting for unlocked. International travel often means you'll need to switch SIM cards, and that gives you the flexibility to do so. It's also easier to give an unlocked iPhone as a gift, since you don't have to know what carrier someone uses.
Of course, once you do decide on carrier or no carrier, you still have to grapple with the weight of other major decisions: iPhone 7 or 7 Plus? Matte black or jet black? Two cameras or one? Yep, the struggle is real.
