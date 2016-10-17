8 Trends To Know From Bridal Fashion Week

Most people see wedding dresses in an entirely different light than their regular clothing. And rightfully so. A bridal gown will likely cost way more than you typically spend on most items, and it needs to feel so special, so unique, and so you (which, in a sea of styles cranked out by fast-fashion retailers, isn't the easiest thing in the world).
But what you probably didn't realize is that bridal trends and normal runway trends aren't all that different — a lot of the elements seen during fashion month have made their way to the runways of Bridal Fashion Week, too. And when they get that "big day" treatment, they're even more awesome than you thought.
To break down the looks that have infiltrated the wedding-dress market, we asked Elle Strauss, fashion director at Brides, to round up what she loved most from the shows. "Fall '17 Bridal Fashion Week saw so many exciting dresses and styles," she says. "It was a veritable delight for even the most discerning bride." Click on to see her picks.
But what you probably didn't realize is that bridal trends and normal runway trends aren't all that different — a lot of the elements seen during fashion month have made their way to the runways of Bridal Fashion Week, too. And when they get that "big day" treatment, they're even more awesome than you thought.
To break down the looks that have infiltrated the wedding-dress market, we asked Elle Strauss, fashion director at Brides, to round up what she loved most from the shows. "Fall '17 Bridal Fashion Week saw so many exciting dresses and styles," she says. "It was a veritable delight for even the most discerning bride." Click on to see her picks.