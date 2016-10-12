Trump Supporters Want To Take Away Women's Right To Vote

On Tuesday, data scientist Nate Silver tweeted a map of what the election would look like if only women voted and what it would look like if only men voted.
Here's what the map would look line if only women voted: https://t.co/sjVY67qouE pic.twitter.com/rrc3GuXmGl— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 11, 2016
And here's if just dudes voted. pic.twitter.com/HjqJzIVwc4— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 11, 2016
Someone replied to Silver with the hashtag #RepealThe19th, referring to the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, The Los Angeles Times reports.
@NateSilver538 Women are not fit for politics. #RepealThe19th— Reichsführer Pepe (@smugpepe1488) October 11, 2016
Give out nice enough handbags and most broads would gladly trade their voting rights for one. #repealthe19th— Michael Maier (@mmaier2112) October 12, 2016
This is why we need to repeal and not replace the 19th amendment. #RepealThe19th https://t.co/bV4WnbgQ2H— David McCall (@WoodrowMelkin) October 12, 2016
@emmaroller men should never have given women the right to vote #RepealThe19th— Haunted Holly 🔥✝️🔥 (@HollyAnswers) October 11, 2016
Women reacting to @HillaryClinton with tears, exaggerated "you go girl" cheers, &c. is a solid argument for why we need to #RepealThe19th.— ☩Lᴇ Cʀᴏɪsé Tᴜᴇᴍᴀᴜʀᴇs (@MrJohnQZombie) September 27, 2016
This is the level of political discourse that women bring to the table. It's time to #RepealThe19th pic.twitter.com/KAk3bX8HJR— Sp00ky👻RomanEmperor (@MemeNational) September 23, 2016
men and women are exactly the same. women just whine and complain 10x more than men do #repealthe19th https://t.co/ygV3IJ0PRk— Martin Ditchdigger♔ (@aburbeconditaX) September 12, 2016
On the bright side, Trump opponents have hijacked the hashtag to voice their disapproval and even got a few good jokes out of it.
In response to a study showing Trump would win if only men voted, some of his backers are tweeting #RepealThe19th. DEPLORABLE. #WomenSaveUs— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 12, 2016
Literally the ONLY thing that surprises me about #RepealThe19th is that Trump supporters know there are more than 2 amendments.— Emm Kayy (@m_kaish_esq) October 12, 2016
#repealthe19th This is why the only group that trump leads in the polls is uneducated white men.— heather mecko (@HMecko) October 12, 2016
#RepealThe19th is trending which is an excellent way for the #Trump campaign to prove just how supportive of women their voters are.— Catie Warren (@catie__warren) October 12, 2016
Y'all don't even know how the Constitution works, you wouldn't know how to do that shit #Repealthe19th #NeverTrump #Pussygrabsback— Heather Raffin (@withloverebel) October 12, 2016