"My husband and I are business partners, and often we get hired to do research on companies that are being acquired. On one deal, I was the main consultant since it was in my area of expertise, software. My husband and I were traveling to meet the client separately. So I arrived at the hotel and met the client, a much younger guy than me. At the time, my husband and I were engaged and I had a monogram on my luggage with my initials of my maiden name."So the client and I were standing at check-in in the hotel, and he saw my monogram. My husband and I have last names starting with the same letter. So the client said, 'Oh, I see you're getting a jump on your married monogram.' And I joked, 'No, I didn't change my name for my first husband and I'm not doing it for my second.' And he got in my personal space and put an index finger in my face and said, 'You know, my wife tried to pull that shit on me and that's where I drew the line.'"I stood my ground and blinked a couple times and just said, 'I think I better get up to my room.' Sometimes you can't get in a dogfight, especially with a client. But after that, I made a point to not show fear to him, stand my ground, ask smart questions on the job, and behave as I normally would. I've learned a lot since then. When men interrupt me in meetings, I keep talking over them, and if it continues, I finally say, 'Do you realize you keep interrupting me?' That usually does it."