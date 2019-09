"On a film I produced, a fellow producer who was much older and more experienced often belittled me. I felt he was a good person but took his anxiety out on me, which I think was easy for him to do because I was young and female. He was always worried about something, like raising money for the film, or logistics. In general, I simply let him harass me and focused on my work."Others on the team had told him to back off, but that didn’t seem to work. Then, one time when he was really needling me, I finally had enough and said, 'Fuck off.' He looked dumbfounded. I was in a car and drove away. He gave me far less of a hard time after that. But 15 years later, I bumped into him at a restaurant, and he sent me a note that said, 'I never think of the days of making that movie without a twinge of guilt and shame, for being, well, not the best I would have liked to have been. I just want to apologize, very belatedly, for being a less than pleasant partner, which I fear I was.'""I've had a boss for many years who is a yeller. A great guy, but a yeller. Several years ago, I couldn't take it anymore. I'd read about the Stroke and Stand technique by Dr. Pat Allen. Basically, first you stroke the person, affirm them, then stand firm and make your point."So, one day I said to him, 'I need to talk to you about something. I think you're a great boss, I know you have my back, but I hate it when you yell at me and I know that my part in this is that I yell back at you, but I hope we can learn to discuss things and change our dynamic.' And he said, 'You're right, I can't argue with you.' That changed a lot. But unfortunately he is a difficult guy and the yelling started up again after a few years, which proves that sometimes you have to revisit things and do some follow-up work."