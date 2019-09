Stewart previously confirmed that she's dating Alicia Cargile to Elle U.K. in July. Since that time, she's been open about their relationship and how thrilled she is to feel comfortable in her own skin, particularly after the scrutiny that came along with her Twilight stardom and highly publicized relationship with Robert Pattinson Over the summer, Stewart said that she's changed her opinion on divulging details about her personal life and relationships. "I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier," the actress told Elle U.K. Stewart's professional career is flourishing too: This year she's starred in three festival favorites: Certain Women, Café Society, and Personal Shopper. Next up for Stewart: directing a short film for Refinery29's own Shatterbox Anthology