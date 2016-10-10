Kristen Stewart is really, really happy. The 26-year-old is one of Elle's eight cover stars for the magazine's "Women in Hollywood" November issue. In the new interview, the notoriously private actress spoke candidly about her love life
"I'm not ashamed, and I'm not confused. Things have changed," Stewart told Elle. "And not just with me — we're really allowed to encourage this new acceptance to develop and be awesome."
"I'm not ashamed, and I'm not confused. Things have changed," Stewart told Elle. "And not just with me — we're really allowed to encourage this new acceptance to develop and be awesome."
"I'm not ashamed, and I'm not confused. Things have changed. And not just with me—we're really allowed to encourage this new acceptance to develop and be awesome." —the magnetic #KristenStewart, one of our eight ELLE Women in Hollywood, female supertalents who light up the screen and our worlds. #ELLEWIH || Click the link in our bio to see all of this year's incredible cover stars. . . Photo by @danmartensen, styled by @barbarabaumel. Jacket, jeans, and necklace by @chanelofficial. Earrings by Chanel Fine Jewelry. Stud earrings by @heartsonfireco
Stewart previously confirmed that she's dating Alicia Cargile to Elle U.K. in July. Since that time, she's been open about their relationship and how thrilled she is to feel comfortable in her own skin, particularly after the scrutiny that came along with her Twilight stardom and highly publicized relationship with Robert Pattinson.
Over the summer, Stewart said that she's changed her opinion on divulging details about her personal life and relationships. "I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier," the actress told Elle U.K.
Stewart's professional career is flourishing too: This year she's starred in three festival favorites: Certain Women, Café Society, and Personal Shopper. Next up for Stewart: directing a short film for Refinery29's own Shatterbox Anthology.
Over the summer, Stewart said that she's changed her opinion on divulging details about her personal life and relationships. "I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier," the actress told Elle U.K.
Stewart's professional career is flourishing too: This year she's starred in three festival favorites: Certain Women, Café Society, and Personal Shopper. Next up for Stewart: directing a short film for Refinery29's own Shatterbox Anthology.
Advertisement