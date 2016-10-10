The second presidential debate drew record ratings — on Twitter.
The showdown between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump was the most-tweeted debate in history, the company reported.
The commentary, reporting, and snark on the social platform were dominated by talk of Trump's treatment of women. Tweets on that topic outnumbered those on any and all areas of policy, Twitter said.
The most tweeted moments also centered on comments by Trump. The GOP nominee's split with his vice presidential pick on the crisis in Syria, his insistence that he is a gentleman, and his vow to put his rival in jail rounded out the top three exchanges to generate posts on the platform.
But when it came to retweets, the most popular post during the debate didn't come from a candidate or news account that reaches tens of millions of fans.
According to Twitter's @Gov account, the most viral tweet of the night was posted by a professor and author from Brooklyn named Moustafa Bayoumi, whose account boasted fewer than 4,000 followers when the debate came to a close.
I'm a Muslim, and I would like to report a crazy man threatening a woman on a stage in Missouri. #debate— Moustafa Bayoumi (@BayoumiMoustafa) October 10, 2016
The tweet, in response to Trump's assertion that Muslims should report suspicious activity to law enforcement, had already racked up more than 40,000 retweets and 60,000 less than an hour after the debate wrapped up.
