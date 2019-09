I’m still waiting to hear from the candidates on what they’ll do to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers. Ensuring a background check on every gun sale — which Donald Trump opposes — is the obvious first step. If someone has been convicted of domestic abuse, of course they shouldn’t be able to buy a firearm. But there’s more we can do, too.In most states, the law has not kept up with the times. Convicted domestic abusers who are married to, live with, or have a child with their victim cannot pass a background check. But if an abuser is just a dating partner, their ability to buy a gun remains unrestricted. That’s what’s known as “the boyfriend loophole,” and it is deadly. Additionally, some states have what’s known as a “surrender policy,” which requires abusers to give up their guns when they’re convicted of domestic violence. That, too, seems like an obvious step. I would love to hear the candidates discuss it.Trump spent most of the weekend minimizing his comments. Simultaneously, more and more stories were shared online of women who say he has harassed them. We deserve better than an abuser-in-chief.I hope in November, women will prove to Trump that we are a united force against abuse and the rape culture that perpetuates this terrifying, destructive cycle. Nothing happens overnight. But I can promise that I will never be silent when so many lives remain at risk.