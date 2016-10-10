The offensive remarks about women by Donald Trump that have been dominating the headlines this weekend sparked major clashes just minutes into the second presidential debate.
Trump was pressed on the 2005 recording of his lewd comments about his sexual advances and exploits by moderator Anderson Cooper, who said Trump's remarks about "kissing women without consent, grabbing their genitals — that is sexual assault."
The GOP nominee responded by saying he was embarrassed by and sorry for his remarks, but repeated that he felt it was "just words" and "locker-room talk." When asked repeatedly by Cooper about whether he had ever groped or forced himself sexually on women, Trump said, “I have not."
“I have great respect for women,” he said.
Clinton, meanwhile, said the controversy reinforces her view that Trump is "not fit" for president.
“What we all saw and heard on Friday was Donald talking about women. What he thinks about women, what he does to women, and he has said that the video doesn't represent who he is. But I think it’s clear to anyone who heard it that it represents exactly what he is," she said. "We have seen him insult women, we’ve seen him rate women on their appearance, ranking them from one to ten. We’ve seen him embarrass women on TV and on Twitter. We saw him after the first debate spend nearly a week denigrating a former Miss Universe in the harshest, most personal terms.”
The former Secretary of State continued by calling out Trump's past comments about African-Americans, Latinos, people with disabilities, Muslims, veterans, "and so many more."
"This is who Donald Trump is...this is not who we are," she said.
Trump was pressed on the 2005 recording of his lewd comments about his sexual advances and exploits by moderator Anderson Cooper, who said Trump's remarks about "kissing women without consent, grabbing their genitals — that is sexual assault."
The GOP nominee responded by saying he was embarrassed by and sorry for his remarks, but repeated that he felt it was "just words" and "locker-room talk." When asked repeatedly by Cooper about whether he had ever groped or forced himself sexually on women, Trump said, “I have not."
“I have great respect for women,” he said.
Clinton, meanwhile, said the controversy reinforces her view that Trump is "not fit" for president.
“What we all saw and heard on Friday was Donald talking about women. What he thinks about women, what he does to women, and he has said that the video doesn't represent who he is. But I think it’s clear to anyone who heard it that it represents exactly what he is," she said. "We have seen him insult women, we’ve seen him rate women on their appearance, ranking them from one to ten. We’ve seen him embarrass women on TV and on Twitter. We saw him after the first debate spend nearly a week denigrating a former Miss Universe in the harshest, most personal terms.”
The former Secretary of State continued by calling out Trump's past comments about African-Americans, Latinos, people with disabilities, Muslims, veterans, "and so many more."
"This is who Donald Trump is...this is not who we are," she said.
Advertisement
As expected, Trump responded to Clinton's attacks by criticizing former President Bill Clinton over allegations of rape and sexual misconduct he has faced.
"Mine are words, his were actions," Trump said. "There’s never been anybody in the history of politics in this nation that’s been so abusive to women." He said Hillary Clinton should be "ashamed of herself" for bringing up his words.
Clinton dismissed Trump's comments as untrue.
“When I hear something about that, I am reminded of what my friend Michelle Obama advised us all: When they go low, you go high," she said.
Watch the full exchange below:
Refinery29 has partnered with more than 50 of the country's biggest women's media brands and political nonprofit Rock The Vote to register 100,000 women to vote. Become a voter today by signing up with #OurVoteCounts below.
Advertisement