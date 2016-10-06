11 Wedding Dresses Fashion Brides Will Love

Fashion brides don't just hit up their local gown superstore. In fact, some stylish brides-to-be opt out of a traditional wedding dress altogether and instead choose a chic pantsuit or flowy number from a regular, non-bridal label. While some want to find the perfect traditional white dress, a fashion bride's look has to check all sorts of boxes: It needs to be on trend, but still classic enough to avoid any down-the-line regret. It also needs to be exclusive enough that it feels individual and unique — and not something lots of other women have worn.



In partnership with Tiffany & Co., Moda Operandi has launched a capsule collection of 11 wedding gowns that features designs by Monique Lhuillier, Delpozo, Costarellos, Delphine Manivet, and Elizabeth Kennedy (among others). Crafted from various fabrications (think diamond embellishments, 3D appliqués, and all-over silk), the gowns aren't just for purchase — they'll also be on display at Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue flagship store now through October 9.



Whether or not you're getting ready to say "I do," everyone can appreciate a collection of swoon-worthy gowns. Click through for a look at the exclusive creations. We wouldn't blame anyone for scooping one of these pieces up now, engagement ring or not.