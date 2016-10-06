Instagram's New Office Is #Goals

Today marks Instagram's sixth anniversary, and the photo-sharing app is celebrating in a big way. The 400-plus Instagram team just moved into some new digs of its own down the street from parent company Facebook's offices in Menlo Park, CA. The office is, as you would expect, totally Instagram-worthy.



"What we tried to do was bring in the elements of our community into the space," Instagram COO Marne Levine told Refinery29. "We wanted to create a 3-D visual representation to be inside of the app."



With that in mind, the space is, for the most part, minimalist and simple. You'll see lots of white, lots of neutrals, and lots of sunlight from the building's big windows.



The office was much needed — when Facebook first acquired the app, it had only 12 employees. Instagram needed a space that both accommodated and reflected its creative company culture, and allowed room for future growth.



For a peek inside what it's like to work at Instagram, read on.