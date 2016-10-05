HELLO, LONDON! ❤️ [for this look I used: Shade+Light eye contour palette • Tattoo Liner in Trooper black • Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Santa Sangre red • all @katvondbeauty except the red glitter]

A photo posted by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Oct 4, 2016 at 5:25am PDT