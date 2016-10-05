Kat Von D knows a thing or two about inventive beauty looks. And thanks to a recent Instagram post, above, she just delivered some major Halloween inspiration (and makeup envy) for all the spook-tacular parties we've got coming up.
The concept is simple: Create a graphic, winged eye that tapers off to a glittery, red tail, and dupe the effect on brows. That’s right — glitter brows, people. And because the look is rooted with natural obsidian, it’s one that doesn’t come off as too Showgirls. Even better, Von D shared her magic formula.
“For this look I used: Shade+Light eye contour palette • Tattoo Liner in Trooper black • Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Santa Sangre red • all @katvondbeauty except the red glitter,” she wrote. And while we're always a little hesitant to apply lipstick on our eyes — especially since a formula not meant for lids could cause an adverse reaction — we're digging the idea of using matching your brows and lips.
In a dream world, we’d fill the red-glitter void with the sold-out Pat McGrath Labs Lust 004 Lipstick Kit, but craft-store sparkles and this right-from-the-runway trick will do. Now, all we need is the steady hand of a master tattooist.
