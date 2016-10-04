You'll Never Guess How Much The Gilmore Girls Are Making For The Reboot

It's all about the Benjamins for the ladies of Stars Hollow. Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham are making nearly a million dollars for each episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, according to Variety.
Bledel and Graham were paid $750,000 per episode, according to the report. The two women are the highest-earning actresses on a scripted TV drama. These two are keeping our Gilmore-loving hearts intact, so they really deserve every penny.
The stars of The Big Bang Theory — Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki — are the highest-paid TV actors on a scripted comedy. The trio each reported earning $1 million per episode. The series airs about 24 episodes per season.
The next top female earners in a scripted TV drama are the women of Game of Thrones: Lena Headey and Emilia Clarke each make $500,000 per episode.
The four installments of Netflix's Gilmore Girls reboot hit Netflix November 25.
