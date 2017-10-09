Most of the time I wear these three items: black pants, black dresses, and blue jeans with black shirts. When I'm really feeling myself I'll rock a red dress. Meanwhile, North West is living her best life in vivid colors, playful prints and fuzzy textures. This means that I, a 22-year-old woman, am indeed jealous of a toddler's fashion game. From her leopard print dresses, pink hoodies and white leotards, she nails it every time.
If you also think that Nori dresses more fashionably than you, take a night to live life on the other side. Dress up as North West for Halloween, and spend an evening seeing how life could have been if you grew up in the most fashion-forward family in America. Seriously — young Nori was a style icon before she could even crawl.
Ahead, check out a deep dive into how to create some of her signature looks:
Need more costume ideas for Halloween? Looking for spooky (and amazing) makeup inspiration? Chat with us on Facebook Messenger!