Kim Kardashian Shoots Down Rumours That North West Has A Boyfriend

North West may be the hippest person under 10 on the planet but that doesn't mean that anyone should be talking about her as if she is an adult — especially when it comes to "boyfriends." And Kim Kardashian West agrees.
On her way out of the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday, Kardashian West was asked if her 5-year-old daughter North was "too old to have a boyfriend," implying that she already had one. “She doesn’t have a boyfriend. Like, is that for real? She’s 5,” her mother responded.
The bizarre and alarming questions about the eldest of the three (soon to be four) West siblings stems from a few cheeky social media posts. The Instagram account for 7-year-old Caiden Mills, the son of rapper Consequence, shows a photo of Mills on a playdate with West and her younger brother Saint (3), as well as another of the two at Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi 's birthday party, with the caption, “Boo’d Up.”
One can assume it's just Mills' parents who run the account and are poking fun at the pair's adorable friendship, but when it comes to celebrities — especially the Kardashians — the rumour mill loves to spiral.
Kardashian West is used to having her family under a microscope, and knows that when it comes to totally wrong and weird rumours, it's best to put any speculation to rest, once and for all. In fact, the beauty mogul posted a precious picture of her two daughters (North with little sister Chicago, 1,) yesterday with the caption, "my girls."
Because no matter how famous they are, they're still simply children at the end of the day (we'll circle back in about a decade).
