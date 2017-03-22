5 Handbag Trends To Know Right Now

Update: This post was originally published on October 27, 2016.
In a season when your coat often covers up the rest of your outfit, the right bag can make all the difference. It's one of the first pieces people will see when you walk into a room and one of the last when you leave. So once you've got your outerwear all sorted, it's time to shift focus towards what you'll be carrying every day.
Sure, you might still be hesitant to let go of that perfect basket bag or mini crossbody you used all summer long, but now that the weather's changing, it's time the silhouette you're using does, too. No longer are your days spent worrying about the next time you'll go to the beach — the quarter is crazy at work, you've got a few travel plans lined up, and there are plenty of social plans in your horizon. That's why you need a bag to match.
Whether it's a sleek tote or a itty-bitty pouch bag, click on for the five styles that should be making an appearance in your fall wardrobe. The picks ahead are sure to be the double-tap worthy focal point of your outfits from now through the end of the year.
