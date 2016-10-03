Nyx Cosmetics has consistently pumped out quality beauty products at affordable prices since launching in 1999. What you may not know, however, is that the Los Angeles-based company has deep roots in its hometown city. And its latest launch is all about celebrating that — with an Instagram-worthy book of eyeshadows that has our entire beauty team oooh-ing and ahh-ing.
The limited-edition shadows all have names that evoke the City of Angels, like Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Malibu. And the colors are so spot-on, you’re practically guaranteed to feel like a West Coaster when you wear 'em. Even better: You can get in on the deal without burning a hole in your pocket. For just $25, you get a range of 12 velvety-soft, dreamy eyeshadow shades. (That's $2 a pop, people.)
Plus, because it's Nyx, we already know you're gonna love the pigment payoff. Among our favorite hues (from left, above): Malibu, a bright ocean blue with flecks of sparkle that mimic the crashing waves of the Pacific; Santa Monica, a light, sandy nude that matches the soft, warm sand; and Downtown L.A., a shimmery gunmetal perfect for a night out.
And not to be completely shallow, but we really love this collection for its packaging. Not only are the individually cased shadows convenient (no more lugging around a giant palette only to use one shade), but when you line them up together, they create a gorgeous panorama view of the city, palm trees and all. We have a feeling you're about to see this all over Instagram.
Nyx <3’s LA Limited Edition Eyeshadows, $25, will be available at Nyx Cosmetics today.
