Not everyone associates fall with dropping temps and lots of layers. For Angelenos, fall is sometimes more a mindset than a mandate — especially when you can usually get away with wearing a T-shirt. But there are also those like Jenn Im, people who know how to game the system.
With a few strategic layers (that you can shed midday to avoid the chance of any sweaty situations), Im's fall outfits can be whipped together with pieces that you already own. Plus, she does it all without turning to the typical "it's autumn, you guys" tropes, like flannel and tweed.
Watch as Im concocts some seasonally appropriate looks that'll work if where you live doesn't really do seasons.
