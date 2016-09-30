Story from Entertainment News

Now Tyga's Mom's Car May Get Repossessed

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.
Take this as a warning to lend things to Tyga at your own risk.

The rapper has been having some major financial problems lately. The latest: He's in trouble for missing payments on his mom's Range Rover, according to Perez Hilton.

A woman involved in the Evoque's lease has filed documents against the 26-year-old in Orange County for failing to pay the required $1000 per month.

This adds to the growing sum of money the rapper already owes a number of parties. He was ordered to pay a former landlord $480,000 in August for property damage and failure to pay rent. Then, his jeweler sued him for not paying for a diamond watch and borrowing a Cuban link chain without returning it. On top of that, his old Ferrari was reportedly repossessed.

Despite missing payments on his mom's car, he still managed to buy Kylie Jenner a $200,000 luxury ride for her birthday. Let's hope for his sake that there are no outstanding payments on that one.
Advertisement

More from News