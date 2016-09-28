Why Is Rob Kardashian Keeping Blac Chyna Away From His Friends?

There's a little more trouble brewing in Rob and Chyna's pre-wedding bliss. In a preview clip from this Sunday's episode of Rob & Chyna, it looks like the future Kardashian hasn't met any of her fiancé's friends.
Scott Disick, ever the speaker of unacknowledged truths, points out this fact in Sunday's episode. Rob's pals have been asking him for the rundown on their friend's relationship, and it seems like Rob is keeping Chyna away from them.
"Everyone needs to start spending time together. I feel like he's got all these friends that he grew up with that you don't even know," Scott says in the clip. "They keep calling me, like, Why have I not met Rob's future wife?"
Rob definitely hasn't been proactive about introducing Chyna to his friends, and she's noticed it too. "I don't know none of Rob's friends," she confesses to the camera. "And that's just different."
Scott wants to plan a barbecue to get everyone to hang out, a suggestion Chyna shoots down. Instead, she'd prefer a simple get-together. Could a Guess Who's Coming To Dinner-style meet up between Chyna and Rob's friends be in the future?
See the full preview clip from Sunday's episode of Rob & Chyna below:
