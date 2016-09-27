The One Thing You Should Never Post A Pic Of When You Travel

Having a smartphone means having the world of social media at our fingertips all day, every day. With that, comes the temptation to share every aspect of our lives via updates and photos. This temptation definitely extends to sharing our world travels. But, when it comes to travel, there's one thing you should never, ever share a photo of on social media.
According to Buzz60, posting a photo of your boarding pass online is a major no-no. An innocent photo — or not so innocent, if you were posting it to make your office-bound friends envious — can expose a lot of valuable personal information like your full name, credit card number, and flight details. Leaking info like this could lead to someone messing around with your vacation or stealing your identity. So that means absolutely no sharing. No Snapchat, no Instagram, no Twitter, and no Facebook. Your friends will just have to take your word for it that you're flitting off on some fabulous vacation. Or just be patient and post a few awesome pics once you arrive.
