Katy Perry has had a bit of trouble keeping her clothes on lately. And this time she's using her nudity for a good cause: encouraging people to vote.
In a new video for Funny Or Die, the "Rise" singer gets arrested for visiting the polls in her birthday suit.
"This year, you can look like shit when you vote," she says, proclaiming that there's nothing in the constitution prohibiting children's onesies and briefs, slime, or no clothing at all.
Shortly thereafter, the police escort Perry away, calling her out on not reading the entire constitution. At least she meets a fellow model citizen in the police car who has somehow attached an "I voted" pin to his body. There's a lesson here aside from "practice public nudity at your own risk."
"Remember to vote. Who cares what you wear. Just wear clothes," a message across the video reads. Perry, a Clinton supporter, advises people to register at rockthevote.com. Watch the sketch in its entirety, below.
