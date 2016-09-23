Is That Orlando Bloom's Foot In Katy Perry's Instagram Photo?

We have a mystery to solve: Katy Perry just shared a suspicious snap on Instagram. The "Rise" singer posted a photo of a pair of feet, captioned with a brief message of love. Though she doesn't say outright whose foot it is, Perry is definitely smitten.
"When you find your prince," the singer captioned the image. She began and ended the sentence with red heart emoji. The photo is geotagged at Shanghai Disneyland Park.
So, who was she spending time with at the magical theme park? It seems the companion foot in the pic belongs to a man — Perry's sock is stitched with Minnie Mouse, while the other is stitched with Mickey Mouse.
It's more than likely the mystery foot belongs to Orlando Bloom, whom the pop star has been dating since early this year. If only Bloom's newly blond hair made an appearance, we could really be sure.
The duo gets kudos for matching socks and a Disney-approved color scheme of black, white, and red. It's the little things, people.
