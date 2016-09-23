Megan Fox Is Giving This Lingerie Brand A Makeover

Last year, the lingerie line Frederick's of Hollywood closed all its stores after going bankrupt. But now, it's making a resurgence with a little help from a high-profile new co-owner: Megan Fox.
The company, known for its sexy undergarments, will undergo some major changes under Fox's ownership. For one, the mother of three is designing a line specifically for moms, which means "sexy comfort" with "fuller coverage," Chief Executive Jamie Salter told The New York Post.
Frederick's will also start selling workout gear, clothes with sports team logos, and men's underwear.
The products the brand is known for will still be sold, but there will be more options for customers who value comfort over sex appeal.
"There’s a clientele for those items," said Salter, "but there’s also now something for the everyday woman who goes to work and is a mom."
Maybe this is a sign that brands are recognizing women don't just care about looking sexy, even when they're shopping for lingerie. They also want clothes that will fit, feel good, and express their personalities. And who better than Megan Fox to show that both those varieties can coexist?
