Who REALLY Lost The First Debate?

Lester Hold didn't address any of these questions. Of the 13 questions he did ask, four could be classified as "hit questions" directed at Donald Trump." Holt also interrupted Trump significantly more times than he interrupted Clinton.The millennial generation does not accept the old way of doing things. We have seen the effects of the top-down system that has prevailed in Washington over the last almost-eight years and the rigged game that politicians play to keep their power — many of whom have a personal stake in keeping one of their own in Washington.Monday night was the personification of media bias and rigged politics. We saw the old media protect the old guard of Washington for its own self-interest. Millennials want nothing to do with these games. We see a bright future, with fresh, new solutions to the problems that politicians continue to apply old, failed policies to. We want bottom-up organic growth, not top-down policies driven by Washington. We want our leaders to be open and transparent, not closed and aloof.In short, we want the games to end and the true discourse to begin.Refinery29 has partnered with more than 50 of the country's biggest women's media brands and political nonprofit Rock The Vote to register 100,000 women to vote.